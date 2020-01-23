The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 685 ($9.01).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE opened at GBX 762.60 ($10.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 739.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 727.52. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.