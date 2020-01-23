The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 685 ($9.01).

SGE opened at GBX 762.60 ($10.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 739.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 727.52. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lloyds Banking Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Lloyds Banking Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
BAE Systems Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas
BAE Systems Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Travelers Companies Inc Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Travelers Companies Inc Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
WM Morrison Supermarkets Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”
WM Morrison Supermarkets Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report