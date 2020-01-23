GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GVC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.83 ($13.93).

Get GVC alerts:

LON:GVC opened at GBX 902.80 ($11.88) on Thursday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 888.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 762.83.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.