DZ Bank Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,800

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by DZ Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at GBX 1,825.40 ($24.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,782.55. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.