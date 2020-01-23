DZ Bank Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by DZ Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

BHP opened at GBX 1,825.40 ($24.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,782.55. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lloyds Banking Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Lloyds Banking Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
BAE Systems Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas
BAE Systems Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Travelers Companies Inc Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
Travelers Companies Inc Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC
WM Morrison Supermarkets Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”
WM Morrison Supermarkets Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report