Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

