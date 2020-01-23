Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Equitable by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

