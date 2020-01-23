Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 264 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 147,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

JLL stock opened at $169.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.