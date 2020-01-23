ELM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,380.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,261.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

