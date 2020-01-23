Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 88,249 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 334.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.