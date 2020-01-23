Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.