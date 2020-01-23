Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.