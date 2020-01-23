$65.78 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $65.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $64.80 million. Freshpet reported sales of $51.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $245.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $249.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $303.58 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $315.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -506.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

