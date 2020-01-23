Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

