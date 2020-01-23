Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

INTC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.