Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $145.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.