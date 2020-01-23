Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

