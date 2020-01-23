Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INT stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

