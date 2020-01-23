Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MTG stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

