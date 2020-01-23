Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.