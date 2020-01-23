Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

