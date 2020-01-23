Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 23,339 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

