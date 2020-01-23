Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $529,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,610 shares of company stock worth $5,715,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

