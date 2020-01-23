BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,063 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $195.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

