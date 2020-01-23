Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.47 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

