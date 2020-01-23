$880.29 Million in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $880.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.53 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $972.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $124.90 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

