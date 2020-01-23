Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $447,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,069 shares of company stock worth $10,038,822. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.