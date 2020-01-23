Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $95.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

