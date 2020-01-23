First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.25 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

