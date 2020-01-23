BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.31 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.