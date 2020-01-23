BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth $600,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

