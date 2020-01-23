BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

