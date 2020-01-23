2,010 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

