Kadmon Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

