Allogene Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

