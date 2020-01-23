Analysts Offer Predictions for Ryerson Holding Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE RYI opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $86,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

