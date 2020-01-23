HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40. Insiders have bought a total of 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

