Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

