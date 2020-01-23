Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

