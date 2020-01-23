Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.