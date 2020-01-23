Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMN opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

