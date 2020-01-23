Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACBI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

