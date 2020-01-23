SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.