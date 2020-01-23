Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

