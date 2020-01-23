Cormark Comments on Algoma Central Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$12.27 and a twelve month high of C$14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.20.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.20 million.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

