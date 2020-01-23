Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$195.53 million for the quarter.

