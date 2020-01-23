Banco Santander SA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 21,638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.