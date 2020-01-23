Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HLG opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

