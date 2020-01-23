Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.