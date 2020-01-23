Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.