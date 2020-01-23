Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

