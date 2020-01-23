Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shares of GBT opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

