First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMBI. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 384,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

